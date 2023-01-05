Udine Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,094 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after buying an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,871,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after buying an additional 225,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after buying an additional 155,965 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $160.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

