Udine Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UPS opened at $177.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

