Udine Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,138,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,639,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after acquiring an additional 103,878 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,729,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,061,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,628,000 after purchasing an additional 133,907 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of T opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

About AT&T



AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

