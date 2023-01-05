Udine Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ONEOK by 438.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 815,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $38,113,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE OKE opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.89%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.