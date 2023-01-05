UFO Gaming Tops 1-Day Volume of $822,159.59 (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UFO Gaming token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $31.08 million and approximately $822,159.59 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming Token Profile

UFO Gaming was first traded on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using US dollars.

