UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.16

Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.16 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 58.56 ($0.71). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 60.10 ($0.72), with a volume of 1,399,114 shares traded.

UK Commercial Property REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.13. The company has a market capitalization of £813.51 million and a P/E ratio of 236.92.

UK Commercial Property REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

