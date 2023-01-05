Ultra Market Capitalization Reaches $56.28 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001100 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $56.28 million and approximately $583,427.88 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,836.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00600818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00257193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060457 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18312587 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $724,975.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

