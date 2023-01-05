Ultra Price Reaches $0.18 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Ultra has a market cap of $55.90 million and $583,025.44 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,819.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00597269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00254542 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00038901 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060300 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18312587 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $724,975.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

