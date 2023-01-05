UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of UMB Financial worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.29. 512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,142. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average is $87.09.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.34). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $368.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L Joshua Sosland acquired 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.81 per share, with a total value of $30,474.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,670.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,223 shares of company stock valued at $424,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

