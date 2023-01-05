Umee (UMEE) Price Hits $0.0069

Umee (UMEE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Umee has a market capitalization of $187.87 million and $171,355.26 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umee token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Umee has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Umee

Umee’s genesis date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official website is umee.cc. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog.

Buying and Selling Umee

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

