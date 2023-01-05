United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 219,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,013,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.2% during the first quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $175.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,699. The company has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.71 and a 200 day moving average of $181.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

