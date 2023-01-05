UNIUM Price Hits $31.41 on Top Exchanges (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 95.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a total market cap of $91.34 million and approximately $871.82 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can now be bought for about $31.41 or 0.00186482 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get UNIUM alerts:

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 34.28885891 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $913.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

