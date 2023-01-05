UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 6.7%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 70,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,741,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DBS Vickers started coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.17 million, a P/E ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.