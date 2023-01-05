UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 593 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60.

