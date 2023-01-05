UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 593 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.72.
UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (KNGS)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.