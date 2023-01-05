Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $43,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $41,568.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $49,216.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $54,400.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $59,968.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $57,952.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $59,360.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00.

UPST stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. 3,827,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,556. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -132.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 85.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 366.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

