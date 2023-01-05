USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.00 million-$995.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $974.43 million. USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.35-$3.30 EPS.

NYSE USNA traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.42. 53,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.89. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $102.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.71.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $233.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on USNA shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

