Valor Latitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Trading Down 0.2%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 59,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valor Latitude Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLATU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 75.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in Valor Latitude Acquisition by 6,120.0% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 50,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,949,000.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

