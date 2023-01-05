Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.9% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $151.34. 25,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,554. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

