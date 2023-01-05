Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lifted by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $185.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.37.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.