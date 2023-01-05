Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.49. 3,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,365. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $279.64.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
