Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.3% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $352.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $439.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

