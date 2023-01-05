Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $189.96. 58,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.41 and a 200 day moving average of $195.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $242.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

