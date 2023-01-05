Varta (ETR:VAR1) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €25.81 ($27.46) and last traded at €25.59 ($27.22). Approximately 285,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €23.78 ($25.30).

VAR1 has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.62) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

