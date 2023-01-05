Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Shares Up 6.1%

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 2.62 and last traded at 2.62. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VARTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Varta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Varta from €75.00 ($79.79) to €45.00 ($47.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Varta Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.38.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

