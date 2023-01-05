Verge Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $43.85 million and approximately $464,062.47 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,820.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00441352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.88 or 0.00926712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00107799 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.48 or 0.00597333 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00254415 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,713,988 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.