Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,399 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $110.58 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $67.49 and a twelve month high of $127.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $102.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

