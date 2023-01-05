Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Comcast Trading Up 2.9 %

CMCSA opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

