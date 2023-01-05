Veriti Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $273.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

