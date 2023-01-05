Veriti Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $151.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

