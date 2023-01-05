VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Shares Down 3.5%

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.30. Approximately 4,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 10,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORA. Eight Capital reduced their target price on VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.82.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

