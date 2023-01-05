VirtualMeta Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $16,998.76 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00208966 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,045.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

