VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives $6.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTEX. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VTEX by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in VTEX by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 121,090 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in VTEX by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in VTEX by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX Stock Performance

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VTEX has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 42.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. Analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

