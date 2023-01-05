Warburg Research Reiterates €98.00 Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($104.26) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($82.98) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Aurubis Stock Performance

NDA stock opened at €78.76 ($83.79) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.52. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €51.00 ($54.26) and a 1 year high of €116.85 ($124.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.92.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

