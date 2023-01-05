WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Trading Up 7.2%

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 26,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 51,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

WaveDancer Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 63.84%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaveDancer

WaveDancer Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WaveDancer in the second quarter worth about $100,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.