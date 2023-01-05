Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $6.89 Million Stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 701,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,829 shares during the period. Alpha Partners Technology Merger comprises approximately 1.4% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTMU. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Price Performance

NASDAQ:APTMU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Company Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

