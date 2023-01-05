Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $3.17 Million Investment in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 313,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000. Mobiv Acquisition comprises 0.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Mobiv Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBVU opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20. Mobiv Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Mobiv Acquisition Profile

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in Asia and Europe. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

