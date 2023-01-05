Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advaxis (ADXS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Advaxis (OTCMKTS: ADXS):

1/3/2023 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Advaxis Trading Up 1.0 %

ADXS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 398. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. Advaxis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

