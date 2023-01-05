Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,996,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $80,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 458.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 65,309 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.23.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.25. 296,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,310,542. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

