Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.43

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.43 and traded as low as $10.74. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 39,071 shares.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMO. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $1,168,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 87,071 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 808.1% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 91,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 81,855 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 457,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 70,556 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

