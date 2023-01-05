Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.43

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.43 and traded as low as $10.74. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 39,071 shares.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
