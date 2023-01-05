Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

NYSE USB traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $45.42. 117,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,321,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.