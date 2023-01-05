Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $67,859,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,035,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $4,854,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 115,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,568,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
