Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 0.6% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.24.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,884,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.05. The company has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a PE ratio of 498.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $239.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $347,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,023,272.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $347,139.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,023,272.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,636 shares of company stock worth $26,676,023 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.