Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE PNC traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.73 and a 200 day moving average of $159.63. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.09.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

