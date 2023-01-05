Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 485 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 240.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after purchasing an additional 932,919 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $79,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $93.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,232. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

