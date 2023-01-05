Win Advisors Inc. Invests $163,000 in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Progyny accounts for 0.1% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter worth $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.12. 5,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,433. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.59. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $205.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $51,142.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,438.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $51,142.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,438.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,741 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,482 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

