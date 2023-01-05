Win Advisors Inc. Sells 941 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Win Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.2% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 108.7% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 99,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 113,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,216. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.80.

