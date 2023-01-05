Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Bought by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2,263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Wipro Price Performance

Shares of Wipro stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 29,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.