WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.44

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.44 and traded as high as $44.30. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 135,209 shares traded.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 17.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 296,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 31,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.