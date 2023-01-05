Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Gap Down to $11.56

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $11.00. Wolverine World Wide shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 4,919 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWW. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CL King cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $829.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,881. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

