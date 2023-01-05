Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Director George N. Mattson Acquires 52,349 Shares

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson acquired 52,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $24,604.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,604.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:XOS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Xos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 7.68.
XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. XOS had a negative return on equity of 55.05% and a negative net margin of 136.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xos, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on XOS to $2.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on XOS to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
