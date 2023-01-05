Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Director George N. Mattson Acquires 52,349 Shares

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson acquired 52,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $24,604.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,604.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XOS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XOS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Xos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 7.68.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. XOS had a negative return on equity of 55.05% and a negative net margin of 136.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xos, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XOS by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,349,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in XOS by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 90,766 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in XOS by 406.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 379,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in XOS by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in XOS during the second quarter worth about $243,000. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on XOS to $2.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on XOS to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

